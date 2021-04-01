Michigan reports case of virus variant identified in Brazil

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan, which has the country's highest COVID-19 infection rate over the past week, reported Thursday the state's first confirmed case of a coronavirus variant that was initially identified in Brazil.

The variant appears to be more contagious than other strains, and there are concerns it might affect both vaccine-induced and natural immunity, according to the state health department. It was found in a resident in Bay County, where the local health officials were investigating the person's exposure history.

State Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel expressed concern about the discovery of an additional variant. Michigan previously reported finding variants that were first identified in Britain and South Africa.

“It is now even more important that Michiganders continue to do what works to slow the spread of the virus by wearing their masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is their turn," she said in a statement.

