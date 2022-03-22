 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan Republicans delay absentee ballot signature rules

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Tuesday delayed until after the November election rules that will tell Michigan election clerks how to match the signatures of people applying for and submitting absentee ballots.

The GOP-led Joint Committee on Administrative Rules' maneuver to propose bills keeps the regulations from taking effect for nine months. The rules drafted by the state elections bureau eventually will go into effect because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, would likely veto Republicans' alternative legislation.

The latest step “will help facilitate an open, public debate on these important issues and we hope the secretary of state will participate in that process,” the panel's chair, Sen. Jon Bumstead of Newaygo, and alternative chair, Rep. Luke Meerman of Coopersville, said in a statement.

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, whose department includes the elections agency, previously denied most revisions recommended by the panel. She said the regulations will codify practices that have already been in place.

People are also reading…

“But legislative leaders seem more interested in playing games than doing the peoples’ work, and stalling these rules past the November elections is a disappointment and abdication of their role to put what’s best for their constituents ahead of what’s best for their party,” she said in a statement.

Benson began the rule-making process in 2021 after a state judge invalidated signature-verification standards she had given local clerks a month before the 2020 presidential election. The judge said the guidance amounted to a rule and therefore should have gone through the formal rule-making process. Benson's directive was issued the day a law was signed requiring clerks to quickly contact voters with a missing or nonmatching signature.

She has since softened the signature standards to be voluntary, not mandatory, while the rules are adopted. They will be in place for the August primary and November general election.

Michigan law says a voter’s signature must “agree sufficiently” with what is on file but does not elaborate. The rules will tell officials to consider if there are “redeeming qualities” between two signatures. Those include similar distinctive flourishes, more matching features than nonmatching features and whether it appears the voter’s hand was trembling or shaking.

The rules also will instruct officials to consider explanations for differences in signatures such as aging, slight changes over time and the use of initials.

Republicans have said the rules will allow invalid, forged signatures to be counted amid a surge in absentee voting, and they will change — not codify — longstanding practices. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or collusion.

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump found fewer than 475, a number that would have made no difference in the outcome. Yet Republicans have passed bills, which were vetoed, that would have toughened in-person voter identification rules and required people to include additional information such as their driver’s license number on absentee ballot applications.

Republicans also oppose rules related to online absentee ballot applications Benson made available to voters starting in 2020. Republicans have questioned allowing people to use a stored digital signature or to upload their own version instead of signing in ink.

To apply online, voters must provide their driver’s license or state ID number, their birth date and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Jilin province tightens control to prevent virus spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News