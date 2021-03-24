Michigan Republicans propose slew of election changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans on Wednesday proposed a slew of election bills that would require voters to submit a photo ID, prohibit the unsolicited mass mailing of absentee ballot applications and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes.

Democrats said the legislation would suppress voting, months after some GOP lawmakers falsely claimed the election was stolen from President Donald Trump despite his 154,000-vote, or 2.8-percentage point, loss to Joe Biden in the battleground state. Some measures appear destined to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while others may find bipartisan support.

GOP senators, citing a surge in absentee voting in 2020, said changes are needed to ensure election integrity. The 39-bill package would let 16- and 17-year-olds pre-register to vote and create an “early voting” day 10 days before Election Day.

The proposed ID requirement is sure to be fiercely opposed, though. Michigan now lets people without ID sign an affidavit and vote. Under the legislation, they would instead be given a provisional ballot and have to verify their identity with the local clerk within six days. Voters applying for an absentee ballot also would have to attach a copy of their ID.

