Michigan Republicans push for probe of nursing home orders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Allegations that New York intentionally manipulated data regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes has led Republicans to demand an investigation in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — early in the pandemic — told such facilities to admit or readmit COVID-affected residents under certain conditions.

The Democratic governor has said the requirement never took effect, but she has defended allowing recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes while hospitals faced potentially being overrun last spring. GOP lawmakers, who have long criticized Whitmer's handling of the outbreak, want a review.

A look at the issue:

DEATHS

Long-term care facilities, home to two especially vulnerable groups — older people and those with chronic medical conditions — account for about a third of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to The COVID Tracking Project. Michigan appears to mirror the national rate, though reported data vary by state.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration was forced to acknowledge a major undercount because it counted just those who died on facility grounds, not later in the hospital. Michigan includes both, and there is no evidence of any similar effort to hide the scope of deaths.