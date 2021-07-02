Michigan rescinds mandatory COVID-19 testing for ag workers

Michigan on Friday reported 101 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths in the most recent 24-hour period. Infections are at their lowest levels since March 2020.

The governor said that as of 8 a.m., nearly 465,000 vaccinated people had registered for multimillion-dollar sweepstakes drawings that were announced Thursday in a bid to boost vaccinations. Almost 24,000 12- to 17-year-olds had signed up for the chance to win four-year prepaid college tuition contracts.

It was too early to tell if the prizes were actually enticing people to get vaccinated.

State health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said health providers have 24 hours to report, so there is a lag. The holiday weekend also could impact vaccinations, she said.

“We might not see changes until next week,” Sutfin said in an email.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.