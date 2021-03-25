Michigan Senate OKs tying restaurant limits to virus metrics

The capacity limit would be 50% if the positivity or hospital rates were at least 3% but below 10%. Occupancy would drop to 25% if one of the rates got above 10% for seven consecutive days. Food establishments would close if a rate exceeded 15%.

A similar phased system would apply to banquets halls, hotel ballrooms and other event venues, based on the number of people per square foot.

Restaurants and event centers are “asking to know what the rules of the game are,” said the bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Jon Bumstead, of Newaygo. He said the state owes owners “at the very least transparency regarding the metrics that are controlling the fate of their businesses."

Democratic Sen. Jeremy Moss, of Southfield, criticized the bill, noting it would loosen contact-tracing requirements and is silent on an existing mask mandate when people are not eating or drinking in a restaurant.

“As the health conditions ever evolve, everyone wants predictable and workable capacity limits. But this bill is not that solution,” he said.