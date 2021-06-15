Michigan Senate passes $4.4B in K-12 aid after deal struck

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate nearly $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid to K-12 schools after Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration reached an agreement.

The supplemental budget bill would account for all but $362 million in unallotted school funding from U.S. rescue packages approved in March and December. The House is expected to send the measure to the governor as soon as Wednesday.

The vote was a sign of progress weeks after Whitmer and GOP legislative leaders announced the framework of a deal to open budget talks after Republicans for months tried to curb her emergency pandemic powers. Negotiations continue over the 2021-22 budget and how to use billions in discretionary coronavirus aid.

“I appreciate the movement and there is a lot more work to do,” state budget director Dave Massaron said.

Under federal law, school districts and charter schools with higher numbers or portions of poor students will get a large share of $4.2 billion. The Senate removed a House-passed provision that would have directed $362 million to districts and charter academies with higher percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families — a bid to ensure they get an increase of at least $1,093 per student.

About $180 million would go to private schools.

