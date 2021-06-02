Michigan state House passes vaccine passport ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans alongside a handful of Democrats in the Michigan House passed a bill Wednesday that would ban government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports, even though they do not exist and no legislative effort is being made to utilize them.

The measure, if approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would ban vaccine passports or any other system where individuals' civil rights are diminished by their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to the bill's wording.

Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said that instead of collaborating on methods to promote vaccines and save lives, Republicans are wasting time trying to ban something that doesn't exist.

“The state has been very clear that we’re not currently exploring a vaccine passport concept, nor has there been any discussion about mandating vaccines," Leddy said.

Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that one day the governor may look at vaccine mandates.

The bill would prevent any governmental body from tracking vaccination statuses and requiring proof of vaccination, including public schools and colleges, government buildings and meetings, and any other governmental entity.