Michigan task force to look at juvenile criminal justice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A task force will examine Michigan's treatment of juveniles in the state's criminal justice system as well as factors that lead to youth getting caught up in that system, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The creation of the Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform was announced Wednesday in Lansing.

Youth advocates, government officials and members of the criminal justice system will examine areas where Michigan needs to better serve youth and reduce recidivism in young people, Whitmer said.

“We have a lot of work to do to address, juvenile justice in Michigan and starting to take an honest look and an honest assessment of where we are,” Whitmer said. “The state of Michigan still detains youth at one of the highest rates in the nation and still detains youth for non-criminal behavior. This has to change.”