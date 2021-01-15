 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan tax revenues are $2.1B above earlier projections
View Comments
AP

Michigan tax revenues are $2.1B above earlier projections

{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Projected tax revenues in Michigan's two major accounts will be $2.1 billion higher than previously anticipated over two years, driven by increased federal unemployment benefits and consumers' online purchases in the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists in the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration agreed Friday to economic and fiscal forecasts.

For the current budget year, revenues in the general and school funds are projected to total $24.3 billion — down $505 million, or 2%, from last year but $1.2 billion above an estimate from August. The combined revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year are $25.3 billion, up $1 billion, or 4.3%, from this year. It is $875 million higher than a prior projection.

The Democratic governor will use the numbers to craft her third annual spending plan, which will be delivered to the Republican-controlled Legislature in February.

“The revenue shortfall this year in not nearly as severe as we had feared,” said state treasurer Rachael Eubanks, noting that a $900 billion in federal COVID-19 relief was enacted weeks ago. “Our economy is still in need of recovery and assistance from the federal government.”

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promises to Introduce Impeachment Articles Against Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News