Michigan tax revenues are $3.5B higher than past estimate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's main funds will take in an estimated $3.5 billion more in taxes than previously forecast thanks to increased consumer spending of federal stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief funds, state officials said Friday.

The surplus, spread over this fiscal year and next, will give Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-controlled Legislature additional budget flexibility at a time $6.5 billion more in discretionary federal COVID-19 aid is coming to the state — half now and the rest in a year.

Economists settled on revised revenue estimates for the school aid and general funds that are higher than what was forecast in January: $2 billion more this budget year and $1.5 billion more next fiscal year.

“If people have more money to spend, what are they going to do? They're going to spend it,” said Jim Stansell, associate director and senior economist with the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.

Experts in January predicted a 2% drop in school and general revenues for the current budget. They now project a 6.2% increase, a $2 billion difference.