Michigan to end monthslong ban on youth contact sports
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will end a monthslong ban on youth contact sports that was ordered to curb rising coronavirus cases.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce the move later Thursday, after saying last week she was optimistic about a restart. It was not immediately clear when competition will resume or if COVID-19 testing will be required. The restriction currently is in place through Feb. 21.

The state health department's order prohibits contact sports unless all participants, teams and venues comply with an enhanced virus testing regimen, as conducted by pro and college leagues, or a pilot testing program, which enabled the recent completion of fall high school tournaments that had been suspended. Winter high school sports — basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — along with youth leagues have effectively been restricted to non-contact activities only.

A group called Let Them Play Michigan, a hockey league and the parents of five high school athletes sued the state this week.

