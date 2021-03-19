Michigan ups stadium capacity, requires teen athlete testing

The order also will let people go unmasked at residential gatherings if everyone has been vaccinated, which aligns with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan's COVID-19 case and positivity rates have been rising for a month. Related hospitalizations have gone up the past two weeks. School-related outbreaks for the first time exceeded those in long-term care facilities, which Khaldun attributed to vaccinating staff and residents but also said speaks to the risk of children's activities such as sports.

“The most important thing we all want for our children is to have in-person learning and not have school closures,” she said.

Khaldun expressed concern about the state's virus numbers.

“I know it's getting warmer, vaccines are rolling out and people are tired of this pandemic. But we're not out of the woods yet,” she said, saying Michigan may be on the verge of another surge. “How this plays out depends on what we all do collectively to protect ourselves and our families.”

