Michigan urges masking indoors, vaccines as COVID-19 surges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Faced with spiking COVID-19 infections, Michigan health officials said Friday they will issue a public health advisory recommending that everyone over age 2 wear a mask at indoor gatherings regardless of vaccination status.

They again pleaded with people to get the vaccine and, if eligible, a booster shot amid a fourth surge. The step came before the Thanksgiving holiday, when families will gather inside in a state with the country's highest seven-day case rate.

More 70% of Michigan infections, hospitalizations and deaths were among the unvaccinated or those partially vaccinated over the most recent 30 day-period for which there is complete data, said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive.

“Today, we are at another crucial point. We have a chance to turn the tide and these rising numbers. We have done it before. But whether or not we do will depend on everyone in Michigan,” Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said.

The agency will recommend face coverings but not require them, keeping with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shift away from such mandates earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.