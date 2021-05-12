Michigan urges primary care doctors to help vaccinate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials on Wednesday urged primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepared to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to make vaccines available for whenever someone is ready,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief health deputy, said during a news conference. “We know that patients trust their doctors and when they are ready to get vaccinated, we want you to have vaccine on hand.”

She encouraged doctors to check if their patients have been vaccinated and if they have any questions.

About 55% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated. Later Wednesday, a federal advisory committee was expected to issue recommendations on how to vaccinate children as young as 12, days after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer's shots.

“We are ready to go in Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

The push to make doses available in physicians' offices will complement the state's focus on taking mobile clinics to places such as churches, and vaccinating people who are homebound.