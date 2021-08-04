Michigan vaccinations rise again; masks in school urged

The $50,000 winners all were vaccinated after the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes was launched. They include three women and three men — a hospital cook from Port Huron, a West Bloomfield realtor, the manager of a welding and fabrication company in Kincheloe, a Grand Rapids resident who works in the construction and supply industry, a Ford Motor Co. machinist from South Lyon and a respiratory therapist from Grand Rapids.

The latter, Brianna Hrejsa, said she was hesitant because the vaccines have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration but not full approval. Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval, and a Pfizer decision is expected soon.

She said she did more research because she has contact with patients and her partner is immunocompromised.

“I want to do my part in ... helping keep myself but my partner, my patients and my community safe,” said Hrejsa, who plans to save most of the money, potentially for a down payment on a house, and to use some to pursue another degree. “I'm tired about being anxious about getting sick.”

Registration for the monthlong vaccine lottery ended Tuesday.