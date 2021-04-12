 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan woman sues official who showed rifle during meeting
0 comments
AP

Michigan woman sues official who showed rifle during meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 74-year-old woman filed a federal lawsuit Monday against her Michigan county and a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a live-streamed public meeting after she asked the elected board to reject groups such as the Proud Boys.

Patricia MacIntosh's lawsuit names Grand Traverse County and Ron Clous as defendants.

Clous and other county board members were meeting remotely on Jan. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. During a public comment period, MacIntosh criticized the board chairman for allowing members of the far-right Proud Boys to speak last year in favor of declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

As she spoke, Clous retrieved a rife and held it in view of the camera before setting it aside. MacIntosh, who lives in Grand Traverse County, filed a report with the state police.

The weapon was brandished to “inflict fear and emotional trauma” on MacIntosh and others who “might seek to petition their county government,” according to her lawsuit.

That lawsuit also states that MacIntosh asked the board to make a statement against “violent and threatening behavior of known violent groups” following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and last year's arrests of about a dozen men accused of planning the kidnapping Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In March 2020, Clous and other members of the commission welcomed at least two Proud Boys members to speak in favor of a resolution designating Grand Traverse County as a “2nd Amendment sanctuary,” according to MacIntosh's lawsuit.

Members of the Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy and accused of working together during the Capitol siege.

MacIntosh “was compelled to speak on this matter given the group’s obvious ties to white supremacy and other hateful and violent actions, not the least of which was their well-publicized criminal role in the violent insurrection at our nation’s capitol,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit claims MacIntosh has since been threatened, and that she fears for her life and suffers from insomnia, migraine headaches, nightmares, heart palpitation, nausea, weight loss and tremors. It also says Clous' action has deterred her from exercising her First Amendment rights.

MacIntosh is seeking damages and compensation and for Grand Traverse County to declare that such brandishing of weapons violates the Constitution.

In February, Michigan’s attorney general’s office said it was considering whether charges should be filed against Clous following a request from the Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s office and the state police investigation.

Neither Clous nor the board of commissioners immediately replied to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Can't play 'whac-a-mole' with vaccine supply

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News