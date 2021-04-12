Michigan woman sues official who showed rifle during meeting

In March 2020, Clous and other members of the commission welcomed at least two Proud Boys members to speak in favor of a resolution designating Grand Traverse County as a “2nd Amendment sanctuary,” according to MacIntosh's lawsuit.

Members of the Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy and accused of working together during the Capitol siege.

MacIntosh “was compelled to speak on this matter given the group’s obvious ties to white supremacy and other hateful and violent actions, not the least of which was their well-publicized criminal role in the violent insurrection at our nation’s capitol,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit claims MacIntosh has since been threatened, and that she fears for her life and suffers from insomnia, migraine headaches, nightmares, heart palpitation, nausea, weight loss and tremors. It also says Clous' action has deterred her from exercising her First Amendment rights.

MacIntosh is seeking damages and compensation and for Grand Traverse County to declare that such brandishing of weapons violates the Constitution.