Michigan's first day of legislature gets off on a tense note

Democrat Sen. Mallory McMorrow said validating the president’s lie that the election was stolen opens the door to validating the lies and conspiracy theories of QAnon and rhetoric that leads to violence.

“If we validate that lie. If we say that the election was stolen. Then it validates the reality for people that the government is actually run by a Satanist cabal of pedophiles. That Donald Trump is the only one who is sent from God to stop that and that the election was stolen from him,” McMorrow said. “They don’t care if we’re Democrats or Republicans, they will overthrow the government to save Donald Trump.”

Republican state Sens. John Bizon, Tom Barrett, Kim LaSata, Roger Victory, Dale Zorn, Lana Theis, Kevin Daley, Dan Lauwers, Curtis Vanderwall and Jim Runestad signed a letter in early January to Congress and the Vice President to investigate fraud in the election. Their Democratic counterparts introduced resolutions to condemn and recognize false claims of election fraud and those who signed the letter as contributors to violence.

Earlier, Wentworth suggested that more could be done to hold elected officials accountable for their missteps.

“Anything that improves the transparency and accountability of government is on the table,” he said.