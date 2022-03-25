 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan's top court rejects latest redistricting challenge

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday turned down a challenge by Democratic-aligned groups to a new map for state House seats.

The groups claim the map unfairly favors Republicans and conflicts with the state Constitution, which says no party shall have a disproportionate advantage in redistricting.

But in a brief order, the court, 5-2, said it would not get involved.

In 2018, voters created a 13-member commission to make maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature, taking the work out of the hands of politicians. More than 130 hearings were open to the public before new boundaries were approved in December.

“The commission states that it chose to balance partisan fairness with other higher-order constitutional criteria, including its consideration of the identified communities of interest in Flint and the Chaldean community,” Justice Megan Cavanagh said. “Plaintiffs have not rebutted that this was a permissible choice.”

People are also reading…

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack joined Cavanagh's statement. Both are Democrats.

Justices Elizabeth Welch and Richard Bernstein, also Democrats, disagreed and wanted to hear the case.

“The responsibility to give meaning to and enforce our constitution’s antipartisan gerrymandering provision belongs to this court,” Welch wrote. “Indeed, this court is the only judicial authority empowered to ensure the commission’s adopted plans comply with the redistricting criteria.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the ‘kamikaze drones’ the U.S. sent for Ukraine's defense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News