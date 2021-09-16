 Skip to main content
Michigan's top court rejects redistricting lawsuit — for now
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to deadlines set by a commission that is drawing new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature, but the legal battle is not over.

The court turned down an opportunity to immediately accept a lawsuit. But it also said it soon would set rules for additional litigation.

The commission wants to have maps ready for a final vote by Dec. 30, citing a delay in detailed census data. Critics, however, said Sept. 17 and Nov. 1 deadlines in the Michigan Constitution can’t be ignored.

Justice Brian Zahra said the lawsuit by Detroit-area activist Robert Davis isn’t ripe yet. Two more justices, Elizabeth Clement, and David Viviano, said they're concerned about the commission missing deadlines that are cemented in the constitution.

The commission was approved by voters to take mapmaking out of the hands of lawmakers and the governor. Four are aligned with the Democratic Party, four with the Republican Party and five with no party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

