 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Microsoft gives up on seeking $20 million in NC incentives

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. won’t seek taxpayer-funded economic incentives valued at about $20 million related to two announced job expansions in 2019 in North Carolina, saying it wasn’t “willing to share” employee data that would prove they met job-creation requirements.

The operating system and software giant wrote the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier this month requesting the grant agreements be terminated.

“The amount of employee data requested to validate job creation metrics is more than Microsoft is willing to share,” read the Microsoft letter obtained by WRAL-TV from the state Department of Commerce. The department confirmed on Friday that no payments were ever made to Microsoft for these Job Development Investment Grant agreements.

In October 2019, Microsoft announced it would create 430 jobs in Charlotte to build out its engineering and quantum computing businesses. Less than two months later, Microsoft unveiled plans for 500 new jobs in Morrisville.

People are also reading…

The grants are calculated based on a percentage of state income tax withheld from paychecks for the new jobs.

Microsoft’s letter said the company has made $73 million in capital expenditure investments between the two locations, and has more than 2,500 full-time employees in North Carolina. Microsoft had 1,950 employees in North Carolina in late 2019.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WRAL-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists uncover necropolis in Egypt, housing a ‘goddess’ of the ‘Holy Land’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News