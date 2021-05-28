Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

While the SolarWinds campaign, which infiltrated dozens of private sector companies and think tanks as well as at least nine U.S. government agencies, was supremely stealthy and went on for most of 2020 before being detected in December by FireEye, this campaign is what cybersecurity researchers call noisy. Easy to detect.

And though "the spear phishing emails were quickly identified, we expect that any post-compromise actions by these actors would be highly skilled and stealthy,” FireEye's VP of analysis, John Hultquist, said in a statement Friday.

He said the incident “is a reminder that cyber espionage is here to stay.”

Microsoft noted the two mass distribution methods used: the SolarWinds hack exploited the supply chain of a trusted technology provider's software updates; this campaign piggybacked on a mass email provider.

With both methods, the company said, the hackers undermine trust in the technology ecosystem.

As in the SolarWinds campaign, the exploit of the USAID marketing email was first publicized by private sector actors.

