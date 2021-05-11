Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight

Nonetheless, the agency has received reports of abuse that resulted in a handful of contract staffers being dismissed from working at the emergency sites this year, according to an official who wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Attorneys say sometimes, even parents can’t figure out where their children are.

José, a father who fled El Salvador after his village was targeted in a massacre, requested asylum in the U.S. four years ago. He had hoped to welcome his wife and 8-year-old daughter to Southern California this year, but the pair were turned around at the border in March and expelled to Mexico. The little girl crossed again by herself and was placed in the government shelter in Brownsville, Texas, on April 6. José called a government hotline set up for parents seeking their migrant children repeatedly but said no one would tell him where she was.

“I was so upset because I kept calling and calling and no one would tell me any information about where she was,” said José, who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of endangering his immigration case. “Finally they told me I had to pay $1,300 to cover her airplane ticket and if I didn’t pay, I would have to wait a month more, and I was so anxious.”