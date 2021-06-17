Migrants will replace inmates in a South Texas prison

“Fortunately, the agency currently has the available bed capacity to assist in Operation Lone Star,” Desel said.

On Wednesday, Abbott announced that the state's jails were looking for additional bed space to house the rising number of people being arrested. Abbott also said he would spend $250 million in state money and crowdsourced financing to continue the construction of walls along the Texas-Mexico border that then-President Donald Trump started and President Joe Biden suspended.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that it would not comment on Abbott's moves and “defers to the State of Texas to speak to any steps they are taking to increase their enforcement posture.”

Abbott's measures may be subject to legal challenges as the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently ruled that immigration law enforcement is the exclusive province of the federal government, including striking down efforts by Arizona Republicans a decade ago.