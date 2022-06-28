WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Lee wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Utah primary election.
President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election-year move meant to ease financial pressures. But it's not clear Biden has the votes to suspend the taxes. Many lawmakers in his own party have expressed reservations. Biden says he knows the move wouldn't reduce “all the pain but it will be a big help.” If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. Biden also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.
President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools
The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only. During a Thursday hearing in the couple's child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.” Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall" his ex-wife.
The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs says he hopes former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to power. Milorad Dodik said on Sunday that Serbs will “wait for appropriate global circumstances” to reach for their goal of seceding from Bosnia, which he called an “unsustainable state.” Dodik made the comments at a gathering marking the start of Bosnia's bloody breakup of Bosnia 30 years ago. More than 100,000 people died before a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended the country's 1992-95 war. Russia’s war in Ukraine has aroused fears that the turmoil could spill over to the volatile Balkans. Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month and says he's proud to have done so.
The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. The Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative justices paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set the strategy in motion years ago, changing the Senate’s rules to achieve its goal. Trump and McConnell also had the backing of almost all Republican senators. Lawmakers head into the midterm elections in November with control of Congress at stake and elections serving as a referendum on the future of abortion access. Democrats vow legislation to protect abortion access and Republicans want to impose further limits.
Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.
The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”
The Senate has approved a bipartisan gun violence bill. The vote late Thursday clears the way for expected House passage Friday of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings. Republicans have long derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms. But after last month's mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable. It took nearly a month of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement.
The Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a major expansion of gun rights. The court struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states. Thursday's decision came with recent mass shootings fresh in the nation’s mind and Americans emotionally divided on the issue. Across the street from the court, the Senate sped toward passage of its own national legislation, a gun law modest in scope but still the most far-reaching in decades. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the high court's 6-3 conservative majority.
Arizona’s legislature has approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan making substantial investments in public schools and new highways. The budget passed early Thursday also pays down long-term debts and includes no major tax cuts. The improbable bipartisanship was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, which allowed for a broad array of new spending and savings. More than half a billion goes to K-12 schools, and a proposal to expand private school subsidies was dropped. Republican leaders tried for months to craft a much more limited plan without Democratic support before looking across the aisle for votes.
