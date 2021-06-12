Mike Pence, wife buy suburban Indianapolis home for $1.93M

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million suburban Indianapolis house that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.

Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, online Hamilton County property records show. The couple paid $130,000 above the home's $1.8 million list price, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Pence announced in a Jan. 20 speech in his hometown of Columbus after he attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration that he and Karen would be moving back home to Indiana this summer.

As vice president, Pence lived in the vice presidential residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory for four years, and then rented a house in suburban Virginia after leaving office.

Previously, as Indiana's governor, he lived in the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis.