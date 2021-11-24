 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Military to help Michigan cope with COVID-19 patient surge

  • Updated
  • 0
Military to help Michigan cope with COVID-19 patient surge

FILE - Registered Nurse Monica Quintana dons protective gear before entering a room at the William Beaumont hospital, April 21, 2021 in Royal Oak, Mich. The federal government will send 44 military medical personnel to Michigan to help beleaguered hospitals treat COVID-19 patients amid a fourth surge that is the worst in the country, state health officials said Wednesday, Nov. 24.

 Carlos Osorio

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The federal government will send 44 military medical staffers to Michigan to help beleaguered hospitals treat COVID-19 patients amid a fourth surge that is the worst in the country, state health officials said Wednesday.

It also will open beds at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Detroit for transfers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sought the assistance at the request of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.

The two teams of 22 physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists will arrive next week and care for patients for 30 days at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the state health department said.

More than 4,100 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases as of Wednesday. The 3,900 hospitalized adults with confirmed infections was 87% more than a month ago and about 94% of the state's record high, which was set in April.

“Right now, our doctors and nurses are reporting the vast majority of their patients are unvaccinated or have not yet received a booster dose,” the governor said in a statement. “We can all do our part to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems by getting vaccinated, making an appointment to get a booster dose and continuing to take precautions to keep ourselves and loved ones safe.”

People are also reading…

Brian Peters, CEO of the statewide hospital group, said the situation is “dire” and the Department of Defense's support is “desperately needed.”

“Many hospitals throughout the state are operating at capacity, delaying nonemergency medical procedures and placing their emergency departments on diversion,” he said. “Receiving these teams of federal caregivers can only help those hospitals.”

Michigan, where more than 25,000 people have died with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, again had the country's highest seven-day infection rate Wednesday. It reported 17,000 new cases over two days and 280 additional deaths. The seven-day daily average, 8,165 as of Tuesday, was near its highest point of the 20-month pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 58% of residents ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated, below the national rate of nearly 63%. Roughly 27% of the fully vaccinated ages 18 and older have received a booster, above the 20% rate nationally.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Recipe ideas for Thanksgiving leftovers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News