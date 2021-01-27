Millionaire investor joins Virginia governor contest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former executive of a global investment firm, Glenn Youngkin, announced he will join Virginia’s race for governor, casting himself in a video as a conservative political outsider who worked his way up to amass his estimated $265 million of wealth.

Youngkin joins the race for the Republican nomination after retiring as co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a Washington-based private equity giant.

Youngkin emphasized his modest roots, not his leadership of a company with an estimated $230 billion in assets, in Tuesday’s announcement video. He recalled a time when his father lost a job and while still a teenager in Virginia Beach, Youngkin supported his family by washing dishes at a diner.

A basketball scholarship blazed his path to college, he said. He attended Rice University and then Harvard Business School.

“I’m not a politician,” Youngkin said. “I’ve spent the last 30 years building business and creating jobs. . . . It’s going to take an outsider, a new kind of leader, to bring a new day to Virginia.”