Millionaire outsider forces runoff in Houston mayor race

HOUSTON (AP) — A millionaire Houston trial lawyer who once supported President Donald Trump forced a runoff election for mayor Tuesday night to keep alive his outsider challenge against the incumbent Democrat in Texas' biggest city.

Tony Buzbee, a former Marine who made his fortune taking down big corporations in court, had fewer votes than Mayor Sylvester Turner but denied him the outright victory needed in a crowded race of a dozen candidates to cinch a second term.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Turner needed more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. He got almost 49%, while Buzbee finished second with 29%.

Houston is solidly Democrat, and Turner sailed into office four years ago running an unapologetically liberal campaign in a city that consistently ranks as the most racially and ethnically diverse in the country. He shepherded Houston through the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and reduced the city's huge pension debt under his watch.