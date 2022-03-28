 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Mills gives back donations from man arrested for child porn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is donating campaign contributions from a former political candidate charged with possessing child porn to the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, her campaign said Monday.

Two-time gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler and his wife each gave Mills' campaign the maximum contribution — $3,450 apiece, for her 2022 reelection bid. Campaign spokesperson Alexandra Raposo said those funds were donated to the organization.

The Maine Republican Party called on Mills to return the money Friday after Cutler was charged with possessing child pornography.

“Like people across Maine, the governor was stunned and appalled by the news,” Raposo said in an email. “Exploitation of children — the most innocent and vulnerable among us — is despicable and a fundamental violation of humanity."

Cutler, 75, is scheduled to make either an initial appearance or, if he’s indicted by a grand jury in April, to be arraigned on May 3 in the Hancock County courthouse, officials said Monday.

Cutler was arrested on Friday at his home in Brooklin and was released from jail on bail the following day. He’s charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

His lawyer had no comment Monday other than to confirm the court date.

Cutler is an environmental lawyer who has long been involved in politics, working for the late Sen. Edmund Muskie and President Jimmy Carter.

The Bangor native ran for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014, using his personal wealth to fund the campaigns. Both elections were won by Republican Paul LePage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

