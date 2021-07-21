Milwaukee alderwoman joins Democratic race for US Senate

Although Johnson has remained coy about whether he plans to seek a third term, he did raise more money in the first half of the year than any of the Democrats who had joined the race by the end of June. Johnson is one of the top Democratic targets in swing state Wisconsin in 2022. He is one of the Senate's most outspoken COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, he has promoted unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, and he has drawn criticism for downplaying the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.