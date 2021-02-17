Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announces Senate run

Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he will “invest” in his campaign while also promising to raise small donations as well.

Other Democrats, including state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee, are also considering bids.

Johnson's spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Johnson is one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters, saying in multiple interviews this week that he did not consider the U.S. Capitol riot last month to be an armed insurrection.

Lasry, a New York City native, was host committee chair for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was awarded to Milwaukee but moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was a former aide in Barack Obama’s White House.