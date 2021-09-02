Milwaukee County prepared to reject election subpoena

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said Wednesday that there was “no way” information that would put voting machine security in jeopardy would be turned over unless a court ordered it.

Christenson said he had not heard directly from Brandtjen or Gableman, but he would welcome a meeting with them on how elections and election equipment work in Wisconsin and Milwaukee County.

In addition to the Gableman investigation and Brandtjen's subpoenas, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is also reviewing the 2020 election. That review was also ordered by Republicans. Both are expected to be completed by the fall.

Republicans have questioned numerous aspects of the 2020 election but have produced no evidence of widespread fraud. President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin has withstood recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties and numerous state and federal lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters. To date, only two people out of 3.3 million votes cast have been charged with election fraud.

