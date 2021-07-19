 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mine opponents press Montana judge to order new review
0 Comments
AP

Mine opponents press Montana judge to order new review

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Environmental groups pressed a state judge to order a new review of a Montana copper mine over worries that mining waste will pollute a river that's popular among boaters.

Attorneys for Trout Unlimited and other groups argued that state officials did not adequately review the risk of toxic waste spills from the Black Butte copper mine north of White Sulphur Springs.

Work began last year on the mine along Sheep Creek, a tributary of the Smith River.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality attorney Sarah Clerget rejected worries the mine would pollute the Smith during Friday's hearing before state District Judge Katherine Bidegary in Meagher County.

Clerget said the mine won't leak or fail, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

The underground mine proposed by Vancouver-based Sandfire Resources is on private land and would extract 15.3 million tons of copper-laden rock and waste over 15 years — roughly 440 tons a day.

The 110-mile Smith River runs through a limestone canyon and a scenic valley before flowing into the Missouri River south of Great Falls. The waterway is so popular the state holds an annual lottery for permits to float down it.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News