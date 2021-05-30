Mining tax plan ups stakes in Nevada Legislature's last days

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers introduced a proposal late Saturday to impose additional taxes on the mining industry, reviving a historic debate between an industry seeking to protect a favorable tax structure that has been in place for more than a century and a half and reformers who want to increase state spending on health care and education.

Under a deal brokered by lawmakers from both parties, mining lobbyists and the state’s largest teacher’s union, the state will preserve its Net Proceeds on Minerals tax and add a tax on gross revenue that is tiered and will only apply to mines that gross more than $20 million annually.

Tyre Gray, the president of the Nevada Mining Association, said the industry had been negotiating a mining tax deal with the governor's office since January 2020, hoping to keep its members in business and protect jobs and rural economies that revolve around mining.

Gray said he could not explicitly support a tax hike, but said the measure introduced Saturday, which has no sunset clause, “is really meant to be a definitive answer to whether or not mining pays its fair share.”

“There are those who will say that mining has not paid its fair share. This bill will guarantee that that argument is no longer viable,” he said.