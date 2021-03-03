 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minister, LGBT advocate plans bid for NC Rep. Cawthorn seat
View Comments
AP

Minister, LGBT advocate plans bid for NC Rep. Cawthorn seat

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina county commissioner and LGBT activist announced on Wednesday that she would seek to unseat first-term GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn next year.

Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara of Asheville has criticized Cawthorn for his words challenging the results of the November presidential election, including his speech in Washington on the day of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Beach-Ferrara, a Buncombe County commissioner since 2012, is a United Church of Christ minister and founder of the Campaign for Southern Equality. The group pressed for legalizing same-sex marriage in Southern states and nationwide in the 2010s.

Cawthorn, 25, was one of the youngest members ever elected to Congress when he won the 11th District seat in November by 12 percentage points over his Democratic opponent.

The state's congressional map will be redrawn in time for the 2022 elections. Primary elections are currently set for March 2022. There is no requirement that a candidate live in the U.S. House district for which the person is seeking the seat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Official says 'optics' delayed Capitol response

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News