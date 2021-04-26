Minnesota avoids losing House seat to New York by 89 people

Land will likely need to shift from the state’s urban and suburban districts toward the mostly rural 8th District in northeastern Minnesota, the 7th in western Minnesota and the 1st across southern Minnesota, and there could be a shift in the boundary between the 7th and 8th, Schultz said.

Jacobs said another possibility is that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis-based — and heavily Democratic — 5th District could get pushed toward the more independent-minded northern suburbs. And he said he expects Democratic leaders will seek to protect Rep. Angie Craig in her swing suburban 2nd District.

The announcement came as a relief to Minnesota Democratic and Republican leaders.

"We stepped up, fought hard, and retained a seat in Congress that most observers thought we would lose,” state Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement.

GOP state Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan noted that Minnesota Republicans have flipped three congressional seats in the past two election cycles. She didn't mention that Democrats flipped two, limiting the net GOP gain to one.

“No matter what the new districts look like, we are optimistic about our possibilities to flip even more seats in 2022," Carnahan said.