Minnesota breweries, distillers offer vaccination incentives

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Several Minnesota breweries and distilleries are offering a shot and a beer to adults to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the “Cheers to the Vaccine” campaign Friday in partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Distillers Guild. It's separate from a list of incentive giveaways he announced Thursday, including Minnesota State Fair tickets, fishing licenses and state park passes.

Participating establishments will offer free or discounted drinks through June 30 to Minnesotans 21 and older who provide proof that they have received at least one vaccine dose. The limit is one drink per person.

Several of the breweries and distilleries are also planning on-site vaccination clinics in the coming weeks. Details will be announced by the establishments themselves.

“Small businesses all over Minnesota have stepped up throughout the pandemic and I’m grateful so many breweries, wineries, and distilleries are now going the extra mile to help keep our state safe and end this pandemic,” Walz said in a statement.

Minnesota is still striving to reach its goal of having 70% of residents 16 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 1. The state currently at 64.2%. The Minnesota Department of Health reports over 600,000 confirmed or probable cases and 7,408 deaths since the pandemic reached the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.