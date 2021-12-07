 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota budget forecast expected to show more improvement

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota budget forecast expected to show more improvement

From left, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greet President Joe Biden as he arrives at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

 Carolyn Kaster

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials will release an updated budget forecast on Tuesday that's expected to show further improvements and set the stage for the 2022 legislative session.

This will be the first major revenue-and-spending forecast since projections from Minnesota Management and Budget in February, when an anticipated a $1.3 billion deficit due to the pandemic swung to a $1.6 billion surplus due to a rapidly improving economy.

Gov. Tim Walz did not give a new surplus figure when he spoke to the Association of Minnesota Counties on Monday, but KMSP-TV reports that the governor said the new numbers will be “the best they’ve ever been.”

Tax revenues since the last forecast have been running even higher than expected. The new forecast will also provide a view on what's been happening with state spending during the current two-year budget period, which began in July.

People are also reading…

Minnesota Management and Budget says the new projections won't include more than $1 billion in yet-to-be-spent federal COVID-19 relief. But that money is bound to be part of the debate when lawmakers reconvene.

Republicans are already saying there's enough money with the anticipated surplus to avert a tax increase on businesses that's due to take effect next month to cover the state's unemployment insurance debts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City schools report increase in bus stop arm violations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News