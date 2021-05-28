Minnesota candidate backs move to block COVID shots for kids

The court petition seeks to undo the vaccine's emergency use authorization for children in that age group through a temporary restraining order. It calls the vaccines “dangerous biological agents that have the potential to cause greater harm than the COVID-19 disease itself.” It also alleges a widespread collusion among national media outlets to suppress information, challenges the official death and case counts as “false,” and compares the vaccination effort to Nazi doctors convicted in the Nuremburg trials for experimenting on imprisoned Jews without their consent.

Jensen told the newspaper that he didn’t read the entire lawsuit before endorsing it. He said he's “quietly” been a member of America’s Frontline Doctors and that he signed an affidavit supporting the petition before reading it all. And he said he didn't know about Gold's involvement in the insurrection.

Jensen previously told the Star Tribune that he wants to see vaccinations aimed at children paused “so that the status quo can be maintained until we have a chance to have a broader, more robust discussion.” He said the disease is less of a threat to kids younger than 16 than for adults over age 70.