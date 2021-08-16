Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-May, along with five new deaths and 1,470 new infections, with a slight increase in infections among those who have been fully vaccinated.

Minnesota hospitals were treating 411 coronavirus patients as of Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday. That's up from up from 90 in mid-July. Of those current patients, 109 were sick enough to warrant intensive care.

More than 7,000 residents vaccinated against the virus have been infected, but health officials said that the rate of infection is low amid the 3 million Minnesotans who are vaccinated. State officials will continue to encourage vaccinations as the best tool against the pandemic, with Gov. Tim Walz extending a $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients for one more week. More than 55,000 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have claimed rewards since the program began around two weeks ago.