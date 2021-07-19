Minnesota Dem who rose after Castile death is under pressure

On Monday, the top Republican in the Minnesota House, Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, called on Hortman to explain by Wednesday what she intends to do about Thompson. If Hortman fails to act, he said, House Republicans will move ahead with ethics complaints.

That panel, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans with one alternate from each party, was already scheduled to meet Friday to consider a different ethics complaint against Thompson. GOP state Rep. Eric Lucero filed it late last month after Thompson, during a contentious floor debate over policing legislation, denounced Lucero by saying, “I know you're a racist.” GOP lawmakers allege in the complaint that Thompson's conduct violated House rules on decorum.

Thompson's unraveling might not have happened if it weren't for his own statements during a memorial July 6 on the fifth anniversary of Castile's death. At the memorial, Thompson disclosed that St. Paul police had pulled him over for a missing front license plate — what he called a “pretextual stop" of the kind he fought to end as a legislator.

“I’m still being profiled. ... You can still get driving-while-Black tickets in the state,” Thompson said.