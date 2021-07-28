Minnesota health leaders recommend masks at schools in fall

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health and education officials recommended Wednesday, but stopped short of requiring, that all students, teachers and staff wear masks in schools this fall, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The recommendations were in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, and came as the state is seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant, mirroring national trends

“More and more evidence is mounting that the delta variant is a very different and more challenging virus than the original strain,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said at a briefing for reporters.

Malcolm added that Minnesota hasn't seen a daily case new count as high as the 625 reported Wednesday since May 20. The state has recorded just under 2,800 new cases in the last week, she said, a 72% increase over the week before. Hospitalizations are also growing at concerning rates, she said.