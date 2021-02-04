Minnesota health officials discourage Super Bowl parties

“It is not a surprise that we detected another case, but it underscores the need for continued vigilance,” Lynfield said.

Officials at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say variants have not driven recent surges in overall U.S. cases so far. But experts worry that the impact from variants is not clear and say the country should have been more aggressive about sequencing viruses earlier in the pandemic. Viruses mutate constantly. The British variant is more contagious and is believed to deadlier than the original, while experts say the Brazilian variant also may be more contagious.

Lynfield said known cases of the British variant in Minnesota have grown to 16. While 12 of those cases were associated with international or domestic travel, she said, the four others were due to community spread.