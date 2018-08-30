ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man running for a rural Minnesota House seat has posted a campaign video that uses a racial slur.
Kyle Greene, who identifies himself as of mixed race, is running as an independent for a central Minnesota district. He posted the video to his campaign Facebook page and website last week.
Greene concludes the 30-second spot by saying: "I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your (N-word)." He tells the Star Tribune that he used the word because it's part of American history and he wants voters to focus on real issues.
Greene identifies himself as African-American, white and Cherokee Indian.
