Minnesota House debates cannabis bill before historic vote

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawmakers in the Minnesota House began debating a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use ahead of a historic floor vote Thursday evening that would mark the first time either chamber has voted on legalization.

Passage of the bill — which would legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions — is expected in the Democratic-controlled House. But that's likely the end of the road for the issue this session, with Republicans who control the Senate saying they won't bring it up.

The legislation, authored by Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, made its way through a dozen committee stops before Thursday's floor vote in the final days of the legislative session. Winkler went to more than a dozen cities across Minnesota to get input from residents and build support for the proposal, which Democrats say would help address racial inequities in marijuana arrests and convictions among white and Black Minnesotans despite similar usage rates.

“Cannabis prohibition in Minnesota has been a failure,” Winkler said on the House floor Thursday. “The criminal penalties associated with cannabis prohibition have been unfairly applied to communities of color, and especially Black Minnesotans.”