Minnesota House debates cannabis bill before historic vote

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawmakers in the Minnesota House began debating a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use ahead of a historic floor vote Thursday evening that would mark the first time either chamber has voted on legalization.
Passage of the bill — which would legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions — is expected in the Democratic-controlled House. But that's likely the end of the road for the issue this session, with Republicans who control the Senate saying they won't bring it up.
The legislation, authored by Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, made its way through a dozen committee stops before Thursday's floor vote in the final days of the legislative session. Winkler went to more than a dozen cities across Minnesota to get input from residents and build support for the proposal, which Democrats say would help address racial inequities in marijuana arrests and convictions among white and Black Minnesotans despite similar usage rates.
“Cannabis prohibition in Minnesota has been a failure,” Winkler said on the House floor Thursday. “The criminal penalties associated with cannabis prohibition have been unfairly applied to communities of color, and especially Black Minnesotans.”
Republican lawmakers pointed out several reservations with the bill, including the potential for increased driving under the influence, a lack of roadside tests for law enforcement and uncertainty for businesses screening applicants who use cannabis, among others. Some lawmakers called the proposal a “waste of time,” citing opposition in the Senate and the lack of a deal on the state's two-year budget in the final days of the regular legislative session.
“Our voters sent us here to pass a state budget and at this point Democrats have passed zero budget bills,” said GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown. “And with just a few days left in session, here we are wasting out time on this marijuana bill that has no chance of becoming law.”
Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, has said the proposal is not a priority this session and the adverse effects of legalization in other states should be studied first.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational marijuana for adults to varying degrees, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Minnesota is one of many states that allow medical marijuana, but its restrictions are some of the country’s strictest.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, voiced his support for legalization via Twitter on Thursday, saying law enforcement uses significant resources to pursue minor marijuana offenses, which has led to “significant racial disparities in our criminal justice system and injustice in our communities.”
Longtime proponents of recreational marijuana say passage in the House alone is a heartening step towards legalization. The proposal will likely make a return during the 2022 legislative session and be a topic of debate for candidates in next year's election.
Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
