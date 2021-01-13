Minnesota House Democrats unveil legislative priorities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats unveiled their first priorities of the 2021 legislative session on Wednesday, a package of five bills to assist workers, families and small businesses struggling due to the ongoing pandemic.

The legislation includes an economic security bill that would provide housing assistance to renters and homeowners, $500 payments to low-income families, and broadband expansion for unserved and underserved parts of the state.

A worker protection bill would offer paid leave to health care workers, workers’ compensation for school employees who contract COVID-19 and an increase in unemployment insurance for Social Security recipients, who receive lower benefits than other workers when they lose their jobs..

The package also includes a bill that would boost testing and vaccination efforts at long-term care facilities, as well as bills aiming to reduce opportunity gaps at schools statewide and deliver child care grants to working parents.

“The agenda we're announcing today isn't an exhaustive list of our goals, but represent some concrete steps that we can take right now to solve the many urgent challenges that are facing Minnesotans,” said Deputy House Majority Leader Liz Olson, of Duluth.