Minnesota House launches into contentious budget debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House launched into a long, contentious debate Thursday as it held its first votes on big budget bills that lawmakers were unable to pass before time ran out on the year's regular session last month.

The House had four bills teed up for final floor votes. But minority House Republicans were unhappy with being shut out of the closed-door negotiations between House Democrats and Senate Republicans that shaped them. And they were ready to show it by forcing a lengthy debate that was expected to last into the night. They filed about 60 amendments in advance.

“I think we're going to have a bumpy ride in the Minnesota House,” Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, told WCCO Radio on Thursday morning, before the debate began. “The House minority is determined to make things take a little bit longer than they need to, but we'll get it done no matter how long it takes.”

An angry House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown, blamed Democrats for disregarding GOP concerns while a narrow group of committee chairs worked out the details in private, and he vowed to vet all of the bills thoroughly on the floor.