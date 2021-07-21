Minnesota House speaker defers action on embattled lawmaker

The judge fined him $200 and gave him a stayed 30-day jail sentence that he won’t have to serve if he stays out of trouble.

His unraveling began after he was ticketed this month for driving on a suspended license that raised unresolved questions about whether he really lives in his St. Paul district. His attorney has said Thompson resides there.

Speaker Hortman told GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in a letter Wednesday that she would refer any complaint to the House Ethics Committee, but that in the absence of an ethics complaint she won't take action until after court proceedings against Thompson on the other matters conclude. She said speakers generally don't personally direct ethics complaints.

Daudt told Hortman in a letter Monday that House Republicans were prepared to file ethics complaints against Thompson if she didn’t act herself. He said in a statement Wednesday that he had been hoping for a stronger response.