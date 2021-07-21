 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota House speaker defers action on embattled lawmaker
0 Comments
AP

Minnesota House speaker defers action on embattled lawmaker

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Minnesota House speaker defers action on embattled lawmaker

FILE - This Aug. 21, 2016 file photo shows John Thompson, now a state representative, at a fundraiser at Central High School in St. Paul, Minn. Republican lawmakers prepared Monday, July 19, 2021, to file ethics charges against the Democratic representative, who has been a key voice on racial injustice issues. Rep. Thompson, who rose to prominence and won office after his friend Philando Castile was shot to death during a traffic stop, saw support within his own party evaporate over the weekend after revelations of old domestic abuse allegations.

 Scott Takushi

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman told her chamber's top Republican on Wednesday that she's not planning any immediate action against Rep. John Thompson despite a GOP threat to file ethics complaints against the embattled St. Paul lawmaker.

Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz and other top Democrats called on Thompson to resign after KMSP-TV on Friday reported on domestic abuse allegations against Thompson from 2003 to 2010. One of those incidents led to charges. Thompson has denied the allegations through his attorney, who disputes the authenticity of the police reports cited by media outlets.

Thompson, a Democrat, has been outspoken on police accountability since winning election last year. He became an activist after his friend Philando Castile was shot to death by an officer in 2016. A jury convicted him Wednesday on a 2019 misdemeanor charge of obstructing police during an incident at a suburban Minneapolis hospital, before he took office, in which he contends police overreacted because he and the other people involved were Black.

The judge fined him $200 and gave him a stayed 30-day jail sentence that he won’t have to serve if he stays out of trouble.

His unraveling began after he was ticketed this month for driving on a suspended license that raised unresolved questions about whether he really lives in his St. Paul district. His attorney has said Thompson resides there.

Speaker Hortman told GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in a letter Wednesday that she would refer any complaint to the House Ethics Committee, but that in the absence of an ethics complaint she won't take action until after court proceedings against Thompson on the other matters conclude. She said speakers generally don't personally direct ethics complaints.

Daudt told Hortman in a letter Monday that House Republicans were prepared to file ethics complaints against Thompson if she didn’t act herself. He said in a statement Wednesday that he had been hoping for a stronger response.

“I’m disappointed in Speaker Hortman’s inaction," Daudt said. "The demands for Rep. Thompson’s resignation from Speaker Hortman and the (Democratic) majority ring hollow when they refuse to take any steps to hold him accountable. We are reviewing Speaker Hortman’s letter and will be preparing a response.”

The Ethics Committee was already scheduled to meet Friday to consider a different complaint against Thompson. GOP Rep. Eric Lucero filed it late last month after Thompson, during a contentious floor debate, denounced Lucero by saying: “I know you’re a racist.” GOP lawmakers allege Thompson violated House decorum rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News