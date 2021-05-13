 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota House to take up cannabis bill in historic vote
0 comments
AP

Minnesota House to take up cannabis bill in historic vote

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House will vote on a proposal to legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions on Thursday — the first time either chamber has ever voted on legalization.

The legislation, authored by Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, made its way through a dozen committees stops this legislative session before it's expected to head to the House floor for a vote Thursday afternoon in the last full week of the 2021 legislative session.

Passage of the bill in the Democratic-controlled House is all but assured, even as it's not expected to get consideration in the GOP-controlled Senate. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, has said the proposal is not a priority this session and the adverse effects of legalization in other states should be studied first.

Longtime proponents of recreational marijuana say passage in the House alone is a heartening step towards legalization. The proposal will likely make a return during the 2022 legislative session and be a topic of debate for candidates in next year's election.

Fifteen other states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational marijuana for adults to varying degrees. Minnesota is one of many states that allow medical marijuana, but its restrictions are some of the country’s strictest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight
National Politics

Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight

  • Updated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Conservatives last week gobbled up a false news story claiming President Joe Biden planned to ration red meat. Colorado Rep. Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Biden “stay out of my kitchen.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out a headline warning Biden was getting “Up in your grill.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News